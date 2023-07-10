Jack White hits out at “disgusting” Joe Rogan and Mark Wahlberg for having photos with Donald Trump









American blues rocker Jack White has called out celebrities such as Joe Rogan and Mark Wahlberg who took time to pose for photos with former US president Donald Trump at a recent UFC event.

On July 8th, Trump appeared in the crowd at a UFC event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A number of celebrities also attended the event, including Mel Gibson and Guy Fieri as well as Rogan and Wahlberg, who were seen taking photos with the former Commander in Chief.

In response, White took to his social media in order to call out some of the celebrities who were seen hobnobbing with Trump.

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” the musician wrote on his Instagram page.

“That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri,” White specified. “This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate.”

White has been a notable critic of Trump, specifically noting his desire to “propel his career at the expense of those Christians” after the repeal of Roe v. Wade in the United States.

Check out White’s full Instagram post down below.

