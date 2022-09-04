Mark Ronson's 99 favourite artists of all time









Music has all Mark Ronson has ever known and occupies his mind constantly. Ronson grew up in a musical family with his father, Laurence Ronson, working as a manager and publisher. Meanwhile, his step-father is Mick Jones, the lead guitarist in Foreigner.

It was clear from early on that he was destined to follow in the family trade and was born to be involved in the music industry. “I was such a big music nerd growing up and I would read Billboard and liner notes from the age eight,” he told The Late Show in 2019. “Jann Wenner, who had Rolling Stone, used to come to the house and I would just pester him incessantly. He was like, ‘Alright, I get it. I’ll give you a job. You can come work at the magazine. So I went and I was a 12 year old whose voice hadn’t broken manning the phones. I can’t even believe they let me do it, but they did.”

One way or another, Ronson would be involved in the music trade. Although he used his links as an advantage as a 12-year-old, Ronson’s DJing talent is what made him become a name. Throughout his time at university, he became a regular fixture at hip-hop nights across New York, and from there, he eventually graduated into producing.

His early production credits include work with Wu-Tang Clan legend Ol’ Dirty Bastard and rapper Saigon. However, his mainstream break came in 2006 when he was at the helm for Amy Winehouse’s sophomore album Back To Black, which made him one of the most in-demand producers around.

Throughout his eclectic career, Ronson has worked with everybody from Paul McCartney to Dua Lipa. Although his background is in hip-hop, his credits span almost every genre across the spectrum, and his list of favourite artists reflects his expansive taste.

In 2008, when Kaiser Chiefs took over The Guardian’s culture section for a special edition, they asked Ronson to name his 100 favourite artists of all time. He duly obliged but deliberately left one blank space and only named 99 musicians, which gave a fascinating insight into his artistry.

He explained: “I don’t know if I still stand behind this, but here we go. And it shouldn’t be listed numerically, as it falsely bestows some sort of order on it.”

Although Ronson made it clear they weren’t ordered, it was telling that The Beatles were the first artist he named. Five years after naming them as his heroes, he worked with Paul McCartney on his album, New, and it was an experience he’ll never forget. “He was going to put acoustic guitar down on this song, ‘Alligator’ [from 2013’s New]. And I said, ‘I had it on mic, so it started playing.’ And he was like, ‘It sounds like an acoustic guitar, but I want it to sound like a record as if you just put the needle down on the dah, dah, dah.’ So we ran it through this other mic and through the fair child and whatever, but that quote has stayed with me more than anything.”

See the full list of Ronson’s favourite artists below.

Mark Ronson’s favourite artists of all time

The Beatles

Radiohead

Guns N’ Roses

The Band

Traffic

David Bowie

Led Zeppelin

A Tribe Called Quest

The Rolling Stones

The Beach Boys

The Smiths

Stevie Wonder

Beastie Boys

The Strokes

Duran Duran

At The Drive-In

Average White Band

Ben Folds Five

Blondie

Franz Ferdinand

Blur

The Specials

Brand New Heavies

Brand Nubian

Chic

The Clash

Coldplay

Cream

The White Stripes

The Cult

D’Angelo

Hall and Oates

De La Soul

Earth, Wind and Fire

Snoop Dogg

Electronic

Elton John

Elvis Costello

EPMD

Eric B and Rakim

Fela Kuti

Franki Valli and the Four Seasons

Fugazi

Gang Starr

Ghostface Killah

Happy Mondays

Isley Brothers

James Brown

Jamie T

Jane’s Addiction

Jay-Z

Jimi Hendrix

John Barry

July

Kaiser Chiefs

Kings of Leon

The Kinks

Klaxons

Kool and the Gang

KRS-One

LCD Soundsystem

Life Without Buildings

Lily Allen

MOP

Marvin Gaye

The Meters

Mobb Deep

Neil Young

Nine Inch Nails

Notorious BIG

OutKast

Pete Rock and CL Smooth

Prince

The Pretenders

Public Enemy

Queens of the Stone Age

The Who

Run DMC

Scritti Politti

The Shangri-La’s

Shuggie Otis

Sly and the Family Stone

The Jackson 5

Smokey Robinson and the Miracles

The Spencer Davis Group

Steely Dan

Stevie Wonder

The Stone Roses

Zombies

T Rex

Tears For Fears

The Go! Team

Todd Rundgren

Tom Jobim & Elis Regina

Talking Heads

Vampire Weekend

Vince Guaraldi Trio

Weezer

The Whatnauts