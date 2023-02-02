Mark E. Smith’s family condemn new The Fall project as “extremely offensive”









Mark E. Smith once said that if it’s me and your granny on bongos then it’s The Fall. So, when the late iconoclast is out of the picture, where does that leave The Fall? This is exactly why his family have openly condemned a new project by some of the band’s former members as “extremely offensive”.

Five former members – Simon Woolstencroft, Paul Hanley, Steve Hanley, Pete Greenway and Martin Bramah – all formed a new project called House of All. They have dubbed this spin-off band a “Fall Family Continuum Project”. Mark E. Smith’s family have since dismissed the connection.

A statement was posted on the official website reading: “We wish to clarify to several ex-members of ‘The Fall’ and/or any potential labels or associates. That whilst we wish you well in your future career and projects, we would like to make it quite clear and simple that the Family and Estate of Mark E. Smith in no way endorse nor wish to be associated with ‘House of All’.”

Continuing: “Furthermore, we do not like or permit the use of Mark E. Smith’s name, images and/or band name to be used in any kind of exploiting way. Not only do we find this extremely offensive and very misleading to the wider audience and fans of Mark E. Smith & The Fall, but it also causes us much sorrow, distress and discomfort.”

However, House of All’s label, Tiny Global Productions, have since countered this claim and said that they have every right to pursue the project. “The band referred to their forthcoming album as ‘A Fall Family Continuum Project’ on the artwork and in promotional materials, since each musician in House Of All has a valid claim to being an architect of The Fall’s sound,” their statement said.

“Yet this phrase bothered owners of ‘The Fall’ brand. Thusly and as gentlemen, House Of All has agreed to discontinue its future use,” it added. While also asserting that the work still “stands on its own” and the band have made the connection because it did not wish “to deny or disguise its roots.”

This news comes shortly after the five year anniversary of the frontman’s death.

