Marisa Abela is the frontrunner for Amy Winehouse biopic









Marisa Abela has emerged as the frontrunner to play the legendary musician Amy Winehouse in a new biopic documenting the life and times of the troubled singer.

Abela is best known for her role in the HBO / BBC series Industry and is also due to make an appearance in the forthcoming Greta Gerwig movie Barbie. However, aside from that, her screen acting career is in its infancy.

Producers have been keen on casting a newcomer from the off, having previously ruled out going with a pop star. Variety has reported that sources have claimed that, currently, Abela is the first choice to take up the position.

The 25-year-old British actor has also gained some screen experience with brief roles in Cobra and the crime thriller Rogue Agent but remains a relative unknown. Nevertheless, many fans have responded very positively to the reports.

If she is cast in the movie, Back to Black, she will be directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and pick up a script penned by Matt Greenhalgh.

Seeing as though Taylor-Johnson was a close personal friend of Winehouse’s and Greenhalgh has already had biopic success with Control, there is certainly enough pedigree to suggest that Back to Black could be a big success.

Casting has been underway for a while now, and confirmed decisions are expected in the coming weeks soon.

