Exploring Mario Testino’s erotic nude photography with Kate Moss









“Awesome things happen when you choose to stop being a miserable cow.” – Kate Moss

Our eyes have gazed upon Kate Moss for over three decades now. When she first emerged as a model in her teenage years, she quickly became known as the face of ‘grunge’ with photographers of the day like Corinne Day looking to capture “dirty realism”. From the get-go, this placed her modelling alongside musical trends and as such, she transcended the world of fashion and became one of the most viewed faces in the cultural zeitgeist, period—she has remained that way to this day.

Despite all of this – and this might even come as a revelation to some people – she has remained closely guarded in a personal sense, rarely giving interviews or passing comments. If you think it seems like a paradox that her face is ubiquitous but her voice is not, then you’d be right. And that very notion comes to the fore Mario Testino’s collection of erotic art focussing on perhaps the most enigmatic face of the modern era.

As the description for Kate Moss by Mario Testino reveals: “Kate + Mario = fashion dynamite. This book is the legendary photographer’s personal homage to his greatest muse: a young girl that captured his heart and eye with her beauty, humour and spirit, and whose image in his photographs has captured imaginations the world over. The show-stopping collection includes fashion shoots, candid snaps, and insights from both icons.”

The intimate friendship between the trailblazing fashion pair means that the collection acts as an open book — a book that portrays the personal side of the usually guarded Moss. With backstage glimpses, early snaps and daring eroticism, both the vulnerability of Moss and her rock ‘n’ roll laissez-faire side are laid bare. As she once said herself: “My mum used to say to me, ‘You can’t have fun all the time’ and I used to say, ‘Why not? Why the fuck can’t I have fun all the time?’”.

That trailblazing spirit has proved defiant and liberating, but it also hasn’t been without its controversy. Whether that controversy has been through her own pitfalls or the damaging ways of an exploitative industry, she has always displayed fortitude and moved on with her head held high. These tails of tribulations within the industry were bravely put forth in her autobiography and this Taschen collection also ratifies them in its own way.

You can check out the candid images that Mario Testino captured over the years with Moss below and find out more and collect a copy of your own by clicking here.

Images from the book: Kate Moss by Mario Testino:

