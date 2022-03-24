Marina Abramović will perform ‘The Artist Is Present’ to support Ukraine









Radical artist Marina Abramović is set to perform ‘The Artist is Present’ at the Sean Kelly Gallery in New York City to raise funds for the Ukrainian aid program Direct Relief.

The performance artist has left many scratching their heads over the years and ‘The Artist is Present’ was a piece that certainly divided, well, just about everyone.

During the original 2010 show, Abramović silently sat in a chair and museum visitors took turns sitting across from her for eight hours a day. This continued for a total of 716 and a half hours.

On this occasion, an auction has also been launched to help raise funds with the winning bidder set to be photographed by the legendary photographer Marco Anelli, who worked alongside Abramović during her previous stint of sitting in silence.

The auction will begin on Friday, March 25th at 12:00pm EDT and you can find out more about entry by clicking here. Proceeds donated to Direct Relief aim to bring medical supplies and critical care for those affected by the current war.

The ‘Artist is Present’ session will take on Saturday, April 16th, 2022.

