Marilyn Monroe biopic 'Blonde' leads Razzie award nominations









The Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, directed by the Australian filmmaker Andrew Dominik, is leading the 2023 Razzie Award nominations with eight dishonourable nods.

Nominated for Worst Picture, Worst remake, ripoff or sequel, Worst Director and Worst Screenplay. In addition, the film’s stars also feature heavily in the nominations, with Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams each being nominated for Worst Supporting actor, whilst “Both real-life characters in the fallacious White House bedroom scene” and “Andrew Dominik and his issues with women” have been nominated for Worst Screen Couple.

Joining Blonde in the Worst Picture category is Disney’s live-action Pinocchio remake, Good Mourning starring Machine Gun Kelly, the fantasy flick The King’s Daughter and the Jared Leto-led Marvel flop Morbius. Just behind Blonde is Good Mourning with seven nods, a comedy, stoner flick starring Becky G, Megan Fox, Dove Cameron, Gata, Avril Lavigne and many more.

Tom Hanks is another notable name on the list of nominations, with the multi-Academy Award-winning actor being given the nod for Worst Actor, Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Couple for “his latex-laden face (and ludicrous accent)”.

Working as a satirical version of the Academy Awards, the parody ceremony was founded in 1981 and runs one day before the Oscars. Shining light on the worst of Hollywood in the past 12 months, last year’s winner of Worst Picture, taking home the notorious Golden Raspberry, was the Netflix disaster Diana: The Musical, a re-telling of the tragic life of Diana, Princess of Wales featuring some horrid dance numbers.

Take a look at the full list of nominations for the 2023 Razzies below:

The full list of 2023 Razzie Award nominations

Worst Picture

Blonde (Andrew Dominik)

Disney’s Pinocchio (Robert Zemeckis)

Good Mourning (Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun)

The King’s Daughter (Sean McNamara)

Morbius (Daniel Espinosa)

Worst Actor

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning

Pete Davidson, Marmaduke

Tom Hanks, Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto, Morbius

Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

Worst Actress

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone, The Requin

Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel

Blonde (Andrew Dominik)

365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days (Tomasz Mandes, Barbara Białowąs)

Disney’s Pinocchio (Robert Zemeckis)

Firestarter (Keith Thomas)

Jurassic World: Dominion (Colin Trevorrow)

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona, Morbius

Lorraine Bracco, Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz, The 355

Bingbing Fan, The 355 and The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson, Good Mourning

Tom Hanks, Elvis

Xavier Samuel, Blonde

Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Evan Williams, Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Both real-life characters in the fallacious White House bedroom scene, Blonde

Tom Hanks and his latex-laden face (and ludicrous accent), Elvis

Andrew Dominik and his issues with women, Blonde

365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days

Worst Director

Judd Apatow, The Bubble

Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik, Blonde

Daniel Espinosa, Morbius

Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

Jurassic World: Dominion

Morbius