Marilyn Monroe biopic 'Blonde' leads Razzie award nominations

The Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, directed by the Australian filmmaker Andrew Dominik, is leading the 2023 Razzie Award nominations with eight dishonourable nods.
Nominated for Worst Picture, Worst remake, ripoff or sequel, Worst Director and Worst Screenplay. In addition, the film’s stars also feature heavily in the nominations, with Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams each being nominated for Worst Supporting actor, whilst “Both real-life characters in the fallacious White House bedroom scene” and “Andrew Dominik and his issues with women” have been nominated for Worst Screen Couple.
Joining Blonde in the Worst Picture category is Disney’s live-action Pinocchio remake, Good Mourning starring Machine Gun Kelly, the fantasy flick The King’s Daughter and the Jared Leto-led Marvel flop Morbius. Just behind Blonde is Good Mourning with seven nods, a comedy, stoner flick starring Becky G, Megan Fox, Dove Cameron, Gata, Avril Lavigne and many more.
Tom Hanks is another notable name on the list of nominations, with the multi-Academy Award-winning actor being given the nod for Worst Actor, Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Couple for “his latex-laden face (and ludicrous accent)”.
Working as a satirical version of the Academy Awards, the parody ceremony was founded in 1981 and runs one day before the Oscars. Shining light on the worst of Hollywood in the past 12 months, last year’s winner of Worst Picture, taking home the notorious Golden Raspberry, was the Netflix disaster Diana: The Musical, a re-telling of the tragic life of Diana, Princess of Wales featuring some horrid dance numbers.
Take a look at the full list of nominations for the 2023 Razzies below:
The full list of 2023 Razzie Award nominations
Worst Picture
- Blonde (Andrew Dominik)
- Disney’s Pinocchio (Robert Zemeckis)
- Good Mourning (Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun)
- The King’s Daughter (Sean McNamara)
- Morbius (Daniel Espinosa)
Worst Actor
- Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning
- Pete Davidson, Marmaduke
- Tom Hanks, Disney’s Pinocchio
- Jared Leto, Morbius
- Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan
Worst Actress
- Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter
- Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion
- Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita
- Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter
- Alicia Silverstone, The Requin
Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel
- Blonde (Andrew Dominik)
- 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days (Tomasz Mandes, Barbara Białowąs)
- Disney’s Pinocchio (Robert Zemeckis)
- Firestarter (Keith Thomas)
- Jurassic World: Dominion (Colin Trevorrow)
Worst Supporting Actress
- Adria Arjona, Morbius
- Lorraine Bracco, Disney’s Pinocchio
- Penelope Cruz, The 355
- Bingbing Fan, The 355 and The King’s Daughter
- Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst Supporting Actor
- Pete Davidson, Good Mourning
- Tom Hanks, Elvis
- Xavier Samuel, Blonde
- Mod Sun, Good Mourning
- Evan Williams, Blonde
Worst Screen Couple
- Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, Good Mourning
- Both real-life characters in the fallacious White House bedroom scene, Blonde
- Tom Hanks and his latex-laden face (and ludicrous accent), Elvis
- Andrew Dominik and his issues with women, Blonde
- 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days
Worst Director
- Judd Apatow, The Bubble
- Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, Good Mourning
- Andrew Dominik, Blonde
- Daniel Espinosa, Morbius
- Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio
Worst Screenplay
- Blonde
- Disney’s Pinocchio
- Good Mourning
- Jurassic World: Dominion
- Morbius