The tragic movie that has won the most Razzie awards









The Academy Awards are an annual moment of self-congratulatory ego-rubbing that has been going on for almost a century; it’s no wonder audiences are getting bored of its glitz, glamour and industry brown-nosing. Largely due to this audience fatigue, the Golden Raspberry awards were founded in 1981, a parody show honouring the worst of cinematic underachievements released the year prior.

With awards like Worst Picture, Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel and Worst Screen Combo, the Razzies are an antidote to the incessant back-rubbing of Hollywood and the Academy Awards, with movies finally being held to account for their poor quality. Over the years, the likes of 2003s Gigli, Demi Moore’s Striptease and Kevin Costner’s The Postman have each been showered with multiple wins for their dishonourable contributions to cinema.

There are a few movies that went above and beyond all other, however, taking home so many prizes that they top the list of the shows over 40-year history.

Among the most notorious winners is Paul Verhoeven’s 1995 disaster Showgirls, which took home eight awards, including Worst Picture and Worst Actress for Elizabeth Berkley, as well as the rubbish Lindsay Lohan mystery movie I Know Who Killed Me from 2007, which won the same amount of awards and the unpopular prize of Worst Excuse for a Horror Movie. Edging above both these movies was the 2000 release of Battlefield Earth, starring John Travolta, which was awarded nine raspberries, including the coveted prize, Worst Picture of the Decade.

Surprisingly, however, none of these three films can compare to the swirl on top of the turd, with the unfavourable prize of the movie which has won the most Razzies going to the Adam Sandler flick Jack and Jill.

Stumbling away from the Razzie Awards of 2012 with a staggering ten raspberries, including Worst Ensemble, Worst Picture and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, Jack and Jill has the honour of being called the movie with the most amount of Razzie wins.

Starring Sandler as Jack, a family man who dreads the annual Thanksgiving dinner with his twin sister Jill (also played by Sandler), the movie is a plodding one-note comedy that refuses to see past its stupid central conceit. Whilst Sandler gets a lot of hate for the film, the supporting cast of Katie Holmes, David Spade, Tim Meadows, and Regis Philbin also need to be questioned about their involvement.

Also included in the dustbin full of awards was Worst Supporting Actor for Al Pacino, who only makes a brief appearance in the movie. Coming very, very close to damaging his wider career, Pacino appears alongside some flagrant corporate placement and marches into Dunkin’ Donuts, where he performs the now notorious ‘Dunkaccino’ song to the misery of fans worldwide. Michael Corleone would roll in his grave.

Take a look at the horrendous Pacino clip from Jack and Jill, below.