Marilyn Manson is reportedly working with Kanye West for ‘Donda 2’









Marilyn Manson is apparently collaborating with Kanye West once more on a follow up to last year’s Donda, despite further sexual misconduct allegations being made against Manson in the interim.

Only last week, Manson’s former partner Evan Rachel Wood accused the musician of raping her while the pair were filming the music video ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ together, but this seemingly has had no impact on his involvement with Donda 2.

Manson previously appeared on the track ‘Jail Pt. 2’ from the first instalment of the Donda series, as well as appearing live with fellow controversial star DaBaby at the launch concert of the record.

Kanye is far from a stranger to shock-tactics, but the questionable intent of this allegiance has been criticised by many as insensitive and misguided given Manson’s current situation.

As a producer of the album, Nas told Rolling Stone in a recent interview: “Every day I go to the studio, Marilyn is in there working on Donda 2.”

Adding that Manson also has creative control over his own involvement. “He doesn’t want Marilyn to play rap beats. He wants Marilyn to play what he makes, and then Ye will take parts of that and sample parts of that and use parts of that, like he did [generally when making] ‘Yeezus’,” Nas said.

While Manson has denied the many accusations made against him by various women and dismissed the claims as attempts to “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetise and exploit the #MeToo movement,” his involvement has still been highly questioned.

Nas offered up a rather facile explanation as to why Kanye has continued to work with him. “I’m just assuming it is from a standpoint of like, ‘We’re all sinners. We all make mistakes. We shouldn’t point the finger at someone for the mistakes they’ve made’, or something like that.”