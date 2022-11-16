Marilyn Manson claims sexual assault accusations have ruined his career









Marilyn Manson has discussed the impact of recent sexual abuse allegations by women such as Evan Rachel Wood. The ‘Sweet Dreams’ singer also claimed that he has started receiving death threats online.

In new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Manson argues that his Hollywood career has been destroyed by what he describes as false portrayals of him as a serial abuser, rapist and child pornographer. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau has been investigating the shock rocker since early 2021 following accusations of sexual assault.

Evan Rachal Wood’s allegations date back to 2007. Manson has rejected the claims, taking to Instagram to write: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Manson has since said that his music career is suffering as a result of these new accusations. The musician has claimed that he’s unable to tour and has been dropped by his talent agency rep and record label. His TV and film career has also been affected, with the actor having been dropped from two TV shows, one of which starred him in a recurring role.

Manson’s art career is also on the rocks, he has argued. His book release and art shows have been postponed, perhaps cancelled, and his paintings have apparently been devalued. The rocker has also claimed that he’s receiving countless death threats online, which have led to fear for his safety and that of his wife.

Wood, a star of HBO’s Westworld, said that she met Manson when she was 18 and he was 36. In 2018, she testified before a House Judiciary Subcommittee in an effort to get the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights passed in all 50 states. “My experience with domestic violence was this: Toxic mental, physical and sexual abuse which started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body,” she said during the hearing.