Marilyn Manson used racial slur to describe Smashing Pumpkins' James Iha in text to Johnny Depp









It has been revealed in newly unsealed court documents that disgraced shock rocker Marilyn Manson used a racial slur to describe The Smashing Pumpkins guitarist James Iha during a conversation over text message exchange with actor Johnny Depp.

The conversation in question occurred back in 2016 after Manson’s current wife, Lindsay Usich allegedly “filed a police report” against ‘The Beautiful People’ singer.

One of the texts accuses Usich of “pulling an Amber [Heard]”, by involving the police, but according to Manson, real name Brian Warner, this only happened because her brother-in-law James Iha, and her “poor, fat Mom want to steal my money”.

This point in the messages is where Manson uses an archaic racial slur for people of East Asian heritage to describe Iha. Manson then says he might need a place to “hide out” if Depp has “a spare room”, to which the actor responds “Lemme know, brother!!!”.

At the end of last month, thousands of documents filed in the defamation case between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard were unsealed, with it being reported that some fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had paid over $3,000 just to access the files.

The case between Depp and Heard concluded at the beginning of June, with the judge and jury ruling in favour of the former. It took nearly 13 hours for a verdict to be reached, in what was one of the most high-profile and polarising cases in recent memory. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensation and $5 million in punitive damages, and Heard was given $2 million after the jury concluded that Depp had defamed her through his attorney.

Back in March this year, it was confirmed that Manson would be suing his ex-partner Evan Rachel Wood for defamation. This came after Wood publicly accused Manson of abuse last year, claiming that he had groomed her when she was only a teenager and “horrifically abused me for years”. Further accusations of abuse and sexual misconduct have also since come to the fore.

