Marilyn Manson allegedly threatens legal action over Evan Rachel Wood documentary accusations









Marilyn Manson has allegedly threatened his former assistant Ashley Walters with legal action following accusations she made against the musician in the forthcoming Evan Rachel Wood documentary Phoenix Rising.

Since February last year, several women have come forward with a multitude of sexual assault and misconduct allegations against the musician Marilyn Manson. His former partner, Evan Rachel Wood, is now set to fully document her own experience in a new documentary.

The actress opens the new trailer for the two-part feature documentary titled Phoenix Rising by stating: “I’m here today to talk about Brian Warner also known to the world as Marilyn Manson.”

HBO will be hosting the tell-all premiere of part one Phoenix Rising: Don’t Fall on Tuesday, March 15th on HBO Max, with part two, Stand Up, arriving the following day.

The Amy Berg-directed documentary features footage from the current ongoing legal case as Wood testifies before lawyers, as well as previous unheard accounts from the likes of Wood’s brother who announces, “everyone was looking at Marilyn Manson and they weren’t looking at Brian Warner [the singer’s real name]”.

Walters is one of the many people featured who is suing her former employer for sexual assault, battery and harassment. Her legal case against the musician is ongoing.

Manson denies any claims of wrongdoing and his legal team have asserted that the allegations are a “co-ordinated attack” against him. Further details are expected in the coming weeks and months as proceedings continue.