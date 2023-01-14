Margot Robbie says she was “very emo” in her youth









In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Margot Robbie further discussed her “very emo” tendencies as a teenager and revealed her love for heavy metal bands like Slipknot.

The actor appeared on Norton’s sofa to promote her new movie, Babylon, which will be officially released on January 20th. The movie was directed by Damien Chazelle and also stars Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire.

During her chat with Norton, Robbie explained that while she “wasn’t [a] full goth” as a teenager, she was “very emo”. In the past, she has even asserted that she was a big Silverstein fan.

As Robbie continued: “I would only listen to heavy metal music, [and] I would die my hair black and only cut it with a razor blade. So yeah, kinda goth.”

“Does anyone like heavy metal? Was that something you genuinely liked?” fellow guest Cate Blanchett asked the Wolf of Wall Street actor in comic astonishment.

“I genuinely did, and still do genuinely like it,” Robbie replied. “I remember going to this Slipknot concert [while I was on Neighbours], and at the time, it was the most I’d ever been recognised. I have never had more people come up to me than at a Slipknot concert.”

“The crossover between Neighbours and Slipknot [was amazing]. It was [also] so unexpected. They were worried about all the characters [in the soap] and if so-and-so’s baby is ok. [The Slipknot fans] were so invested in Neighbours,” Robbie added before affirming that she’s still a huge fan.

Back in 2020, Robbie appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and showed off her knowledge of all things Aerosmith, KISS, Slipknot and Metallica during a ‘Know It All’ quiz. She told Fallon that as a teen, she would “only wear band shirts and listen to the heaviest of heavy metal.”

“It was a really weird phase, but [I liked] Silverstein and Bullet For My Valentine and bands like that,” she added. “I went to a Slipknot concert, and to this day, it was probably the best concert I’ve ever gone to. They’re just amazing performers – even if you don’t like metal, I think you would appreciate a Slipknot concert ’cause it’s just incredible to watch.”

In 2018, Bullet From My Valentine and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor gave a shout-out to Robbie during an appearance on BBC Radio 1. “I heard you came to see Slipknot a long time ago, and I just wanted to thank you and say how chuffed I am about your success,” said Taylor. “If you ever want to come to another Slipknot show, just let us know – hopefully, it’s as crazy as you remember it.”