Margot Robbie thought she'd fail in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'









Margot Robbie is one of the most iconic actors of the modern era, and it’s not hard to understand why. With over 30 acting credits to her name at the young age of 32, she’s racked up an impressive resumé over the last decade starring in a string of contemporary classics that not only show her dexterity as an actress but the vivid imagination that she approaches every role with.

Born in Queensland, Australia, Robbie got her first break starring in the long-running soap Neighbours before she eventually made her jump to America with her appearance in the short-lived series Pan-Am. Despite her appearances in the aforementioned shows, her breakout performance in Martin Scorsese’s hit 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street confirmed her as one of the definitive stars of our time.

Starring alongside the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey, Jonah Hill, and more, Robbie showed to everyone that she was made for the major leagues, with her role as Naomi Lapaglia one of her most iconic to date – displaying both dramatic intelligence and genuine comedic brilliance. There are many memorable scenes that she features in, a real testament to her talent, as she was actually very nervous to take such a significant step up in her career.

When looking back on the role of Lapaglia in a 2017 interview with Wonderland Magazine, Robbie revealed that, at first, she never thought that her performance in The Wolf of Wall Street would be so significant. She explained: “When I was playing Naomi in The Wolf of Wolf Street, it was so high-tempo sexy. I was acutely aware that the line in the screenplay was ‘the hottest blonde ever’”.

Robbie continued her self-effacing account: “I’m clearly not the hottest blonde ever. I was just terrified that people would see the movie and think, ‘Eugh! She’s not that great.’”

Rejecting Robbie’s claims is that of Martin Scorsese who later disclosed that the Australian actor instantly astounded him when auditioning for the part of Naomi, as her talent was very clear to him from the off.

“With Margot, you can recall some classic precedents,” the director said when speaking to Time 100 in 2017. “The comedic genius of Carole Lombard, for her all-bets-off-feistiness; Joan Crawford for her grounded, hardscrabble toughness; Ida Lupino, for her emotional darling.”

As well as comparing her to some of the all-time greats, Scorsese noted one moment in particular where she confirmed to him that he was working with a star. He said: “She clinched her part in The Wolf of Wall Street during our first meeting—by hauling off and giving Leonardo DiCaprio a thunderclap of a slap on the face, an improvisation that stunned us all.”

He concluded: “This is not a complete answer to the perennial question, but it’s a start. Margot is stunning in all she is and all she does, and she will astonish us forever.”

