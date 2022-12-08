Margot Robbie shared unscripted kiss with Brad Pitt in ‘Babylon’









Actor Margot Robbie has revealed that she covertly managed to sneak in an unscripted kiss between her and Brad Pitt on the set of Damien Chazelle’s new Oscar contender, Babylon.

Playing an aspiring actress in the 1920s, Robbie’s character is an enthusiastic young star focused on success who enlists the help of the industry hotshot Jack (Pitt) to help her get to the top. Whilst led by Robbie and Pitt, the film also features an impressive supporting cast, including the likes of Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Samara Weaving, Flea, Olivia Wilde and Jean Smart.

Speaking in an interview with E!, Robbie explained that she managed to weave the kiss into the script, convincing the director that it fit into her character’s personality. Speaking in the interview, she recalled: “I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack’. And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could – wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me’”.

“’This opportunity might never come up again,’” she exclaimed, “And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so’”. Once Robbie had performed the kiss, Chazelle agreed that it worked, even asking for multiple takes of the moment.

“That wasn’t in the script,” Robbie stated, “But I thought, when else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it”.

Damien Chazelle’s Babylon is due for release in the UK on January 20th.