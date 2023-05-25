Margot Robbie discusses the sexualisation of ‘Barbie’









As the Barbie release date approaches, Margot Robbie has dished out several interviews, shedding light on the process of creating one of this year’s most highly-anticipated films.

The movie, helmed by Lady Bird and Little Women director Greta Gerwig, was co-produced by Robbie, who plays the titular character. In conversation with Vogue, the actor explained that she “didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project,” citing Gal Gadot as a potential contender for the role.

However, once Robbie stepped into the shoes of the plastic doll herself, she realised she would have to “go on this whole character journey”. Not only did she have to consider how Barbie would think and act, but she also had to understand how the doll’s body would be perceived.

Robbie explained: “I’m like, OK, she’s a doll. She’s a plastic doll. She doesn’t have organs. If she doesn’t have organs, she doesn’t have reproductive organs. If she doesn’t have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire? No, I don’t think she could.”

“She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her. Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt,” she added.

Barbie is set for release on July 21st.