Margot Robbie responds to criticism of "unscripted kiss" with Brad Pitt









The actor Margot Robbie has come out in response to criticism that she had an "unscripted kiss" with co-star Brad Pitt on the set of Damien Chazelle's Oscar-hopeful Babylon.

Speaking in an interview with E! at the start of December, Robbie explained that she managed to weave the kiss into the script, convincing the director that it fit into her character’s personality. Speaking in the interview, she recalled: “I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack’. And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could – wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me’”.

Robbie received swathes of online criticism for this decision, however, and felt as though she needed to address the statement in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We all established our boundaries before making this movie, because it’s a movie that really pushes boundaries in a lot of ways,” the actor stated.

In response, Pitt told Access Hollywood: “We’ve been in three films together, and this is the first time we’ve had a scene together…Believe me, that’s the tamest thing she does in this. She’s on fire on this. It’s the best I’ve ever seen her”.

The release of Chazelle’s film at the turn of the new year is a sign of things to come for Robbie as she enters a significant time in her career. Having enjoyed collaborating with David O.Russell in the 2022 movie Amsterdam with Christian Bale, 2023 will see two more major team-ups, working with filmmaker Greta Gerwig for the highly-anticipated Barbie movie alongside the release of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, where Robbie plays a major role.

