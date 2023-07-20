Margot Robbie refused to listen to The Beatles because of The Beach Boys









Barbie star Margot Robbie has discussed her love of The Beach Boys and revealed she refused to listen to The Beatles because of their rivalry.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show earlier this year, Robbie revealed she went through an “emo” period in her youth. She elaborated: “I would only listen to heavy metal music, [and] I would die my hair black and only cut it with a razor blade. So yeah, kinda goth”.

However, Robbie has now set the record straight and revealed her goth period doesn’t tell the full story. “I feel I need to correct the record a little bit,” she told Rolling Stone. “I had my death-metal phase — and I do still like that — but I also like a lot of music.”

The first formative musical experience of his life was her discovery of The Beach Boys which Robbie said was “all [she] would listen to” and out of loyalty, she refused to play records by The Beatles.

“I had watched a documentary about how the Beach Boys would have been even more popular if the Beatles hadn’t come along and stolen the limelight,” she told the publication.

Robbie also spoke of her love of the British girl band The Spice Girls, stating: “The Spice Girls changed everything and dictated my version of second-wave feminism. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God, they wear little sparkly dresses and push-up bras, and then have a girl gang? That’s what I want to be!’”

Barbie arrives in cinemas on July 21st. In a four-and-a-half star review, Far Out said of the film: “This is certainly not merely a film to watch only once, to laugh and sing along to, and be done with. In fact, Barbie may just accomplish the greatest of all art’s tasks, and incite change. Don’t be fooled by her hype or her history; Barbie is an essential piece of cinema for the modern age.”

Watch the trailer below.