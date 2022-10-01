Police shut down David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’ set, says Margot Robbie









Margot Robbie has revealed that the authorities had to take action during the filming of Amsterdam – the forthcoming David O. Russell film – as the director had been refusing to call cut on the production.

Robbie will star alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington in the American Hustle director’s new picture. When discussing the film on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she explained that the crew and cast “technically, didn’t ever really stop”.

The shoot had allegedly gone beyond what the filming permit had allowed the production, and, when shooting in Pasadena, California, the local police were called to intervene and put an end to the shooting of the movie.

Robbie said, “You get a permit to shoot somewhere. We were in Pasadena, and the time was up. We were meant to clear out, but we wouldn’t. And the producers were freaking out, and David’s still going, and Christian is still acting. And then, eventually, the Pasadena police literally were in the set with us all being like, ‘Stop. You have to stop. Like, you guys have to stop. Please.’”

Eventually, a member of the police force called “wrap” on the filming. Robbie added, “Honestly, everyone heard the word ‘wrap’ and put down the equipment and started packing up. I was like, ‘Wow. A policewoman from Pasadena just wrapped this film.’ It was incredible.”

Christian Bale has also recently revealed that he had to stop talking to Chris Rock on the set of the film as he was “too funny.” Bale said, “But Chris is so bloody funny, and I found that I couldn’t act, because I was just becoming Christian laughing at Chris Rock. So I had to go to him; I went, ‘Mate, I love talking to you, and we have mutual friends, but I can’t do it anymore. Because David didn’t ask me to make this film so he could just watch me giggle. He wants me to be Burt, and I’m forgetting how to be Burt.’”