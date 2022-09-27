Christian Bale was forced to "isolate" from Chris Rock on the set of ‘Amsterdam’









Welsh actor Christian Bale may be known for his extraordinarily dedicated performances and utmost professionalism, but it seems that even he could not bear the hilarity of co-star Chris Rock on the set of David O. Russell’s Amsterdam.

Eager to meet him on the first day of the production, as Bale told IndieWire: “I remember his first day, I was excited to meet him, I’m a big fan of his standup”. Continuing, Bale added: “Then he arrives, and he’s doing some things… David [O. Russell] told him to tell me some stories that I didn’t know he was gonna tell me, which is the way David works often. And I was loving it”.

Speaking about the comedian, who was infamously slapped by Will Smith during the Academy Awards in March 2022, Bale explained: “But Chris is so bloody funny and I found that I couldn’t act, because I was just becoming Christian laughing at Chris Rock. So I had to go to him, I went, ‘Mate, I love talking to you, and we have mutual friends, but I can’t do it anymore. Because David didn’t ask me to make this film so he could just watch me giggle”.

Starring in the film alongside an all-star cast that includes Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers and many more, Bale found that he had to distance himself from the ensemble in order to get into character.

“I often meet these incredible people, but I isolate myself,” he explained, adding, “Because if I get to know people too much, I find I just don’t believe what I’m doing in the scene”.

Out now in the U.S and on October 7th in the UK, check out the trailer for Amsterdam, below.