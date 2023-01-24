Margot Robbie was once offered a job at Hooters









Babylon star Margot Robbie has revealed that she was offered a job at Hooters during the early stages of her career when filming an advert.

In a recent sit down with NME, Robbie looked back on when she was booked for a commercial job in her native Australia. “I was in a Hooters commercial, not as a Hooters girl but as someone eating at Hooters,” she said when asked about jobs her fans might aren’t aware of.

“At the end of the day, they offered me a job and I was like, ‘I think this is where my career is going and I’m going to end up working at Hooters,'” Robbie said of the unpaid job when she was just 16.

During the same conversation with NME, the Australian actor – best known for her previous work in The Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad – was asked which musician she’d love to play in a biopic. Following the successes of titles such as Elvis and Bohemian Rhapsody as of late, this trend is to continue.

Robbie replied: “Stevie Nicks would be fun. I think everyone has been trying to do a Janis Joplin [biopic] for a long time too.” Interestingly, Fleetwood Mac have never had a biopic. It was rumoured in 2011 that Lindsey Lohan was to play the singer, which Nicks then denied. The movie never came to fruition.

In the same interview, Robbie’s Babylon co-star Dego Calva noted that a Frank Zappa biopic would be his shout: “Can you imagine a biopic of Frank Zappa? I don’t know if I’m the guy, but that would be a cool movie. I’d have to grow the ‘tache”.

Later this year, Robbie will star as Mattel’s iconic doll in Great Gerwig’s Barbie, leading an ensemble cast that features Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera and Ncuti Gatwa.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.