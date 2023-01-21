Margot Robbie is interested in playing Stevie Nicks in a Fleetwood Mac biopic









Margot Robbie is interested in playing Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks in a biopic.

The actor, whose big break came in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, has recently been promoting her newest film, Babylon. Directed by La La Land’s Damien Chazelle, the movie is an epic period comedy-drama which charts the rise and fall of an ensemble cast of characters during Hollywood’s transition from silent to sound cinema.

Robbie plays aspiring actor Nellie LaRoy alongside Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Li Jun Li, and Tobey Maguire. So far, the film has received mixed reviews, criticised for being overstuffed and excessive.

During a recent interview with NME, the star, also known for her roles in I, Tonya and Suicide Squad, was asked which musician she’d most like to play in a musical biopic. With the success of recent films such as Elvis, Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, it seems likely that Hollywood will churn out another big-budget biopic soon, and who better to play the leading role than one of the industry’s current biggest stars?

Robbie responded: “Stevie Nicks would be fun. I think everyone has been trying to do a Janis Joplin [biopic] for a long time too.” Fleetwood Mac have not been portrayed in a biopic before, although there were rumours in 2011 that Lindsey Lohan would be playing the singer, which Nicks later denied.

In the same interview, Robbie’s co-star Calva suggested the creation of a Frank Zappa biopic: “Can you imagine a biopic of Frank Zappa? I don’t know if I’m the guy, but that would be a cool movie. I’d have to grow the ‘tache”.

Robbie will star as Mattel’s iconic doll in Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated Barbie later this year, alongside an ensemble cast including Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera and Ncuti Gatwa.