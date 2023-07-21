Margot Robbie once faked her death to scare a new babysitter









In a new interview, Margot Robbie, the star of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, revealed that she once faked her death to scare a new babysitter.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 alongside Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling, Robbie recalled that she undertook the stunt as she much preferred the old babysitter to the newer, “much older” one, who she described as “very cranky”.

“We got a new babysitter, and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like 16, and I thought she was so cool,” Robbie explained. “And then we got this much older lady in, and I was just not happy about it, and she told me to go have a bath, and I didn’t want to, and she was very cranky, and I thought, ‘I’m gonna show you’.”

The actor continued: “And so I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup, and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup and put the kitchen knife…and I waited for like 45 minutes for her to find me. But it was worth the wait.”

The host then asked the Hollywood star whether the prank worked and left the babysitter in hysterics, “screaming from the house”. She replied, “Oh yeah”,

In other Margot Robbie news, she revealed in a new interview that when she was younger, she refused to listen to The Beatles out of loyalty to The Beach Boys. The first formative musical experience of her life was her discovery of The Beach Boys, which Robbie said was “all [she] would listen to”.

“I had watched a documentary about how the Beach Boys would have been even more popular if the Beatles hadn’t come along and stolen the limelight,” she told the publication.

Watch Margot Robbie tell her babysitter story below.

