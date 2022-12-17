Margot Robbie discusses the “mad” orgy scene in ‘Babylon’









Now that Damien Chazelles’s highly-anticipated Babylon has been released, Margot Robbie has opened up on one scene in particular in which a wild opening party descends into madness indistinguishable from a good old-fashioned orgy.

Robbie had been in conversation with Carey Mulligan in an ‘Actors on Actors’ feature for Variety magazine, and the topic of discussion soon turned to the “crazy” and “wild” scenes of the Australian actor’s new venture.

Mulligan admitted that the opening of Babylon is “this enormously debauched, crazy, wild party” with “lots of people wearing very little or nothing”. Robbie was in agreement with her and claimed that the film’s first scene is basically a “party-slash-orgy” that quickly removes the shackles of being a party and becomes an orgy primarily.

Robbie then confessed to being surprised that the film could get away with such raunchiness. “When I read the script, I was like, this is like La Dolce Vita and Wolf of Wall Street had a baby – and I love it,” she said. “But I was like, are we allowed to show that? Are we allowed to show that?”

She added, “There were so many scenes where I was like, a) I have no idea how I’m going to do that, and b) are we going to get away with this?” In addition to performing in Babylon, Robbie is set to perform as Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming film on the iconic doll.

Recently, Robbie had said that she was shocked when leaked photos of her and co-star Ryan Gosling surfaced online. “I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” she said. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.”

She added, “I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in LA. I knew, OK, once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching.”