Margot Robbie explains that arched ‘Barbie’ foot scene









If you’ve seen the trailer for the upcoming Barbie movie, you’ll be familiar with that now-infamous foot scene that’s been making rounds on the internet, where Margot Robbie, playing the titular Barbie, steps gracefully out of her iconic high heels, with her feet maintaining the uncanny arch of a lifelong stiletto wearer.

Robbie, alongside co-stars Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and America Ferrera, gave some insight into the intricacies of filming that scene. Despite its seamless execution in the trailer, it took approximately eight takes to capture the perfect shot – and it isn’t CGI. “They are my feet,” Robbie confirmed, explaining the behind-the-scenes process of this carefully choreographed moment.

The details she revealed go a long way in demystifying the scene. Speaking in an interview with Fandango, Robbie revealed: “I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor, for the double-sided tape for the shoes so they wouldn’t come off – so I could get my feet out of them,” she explained, dispelling any assumptions about VFX or other movie magic.

Holding onto a bar positioned just above the camera frame, Robbie was able to step out of her heels while maintaining the precise pose required. As for the question on everyone’s lips — how did she maintain such a perfect arch after ditching the heels?

The actress confirmed she has some training to fall back on. “I did indeed do ballet when I was younger,” she revealed, her past dancing experience proving invaluable for this particularly quirky scene.

But why go through the effort? Why not use a body double? Robbie explained that she prefers to do these insert shots herself, regardless of how minor they might seem. “I always try and do my own inserts,” she stated, expressing a dislike for scenes where others’ hands or feet stand in for her own.

“I hate it when I watch a movie, and I know it’s not my hands. I hate that so much; I always say to the director, ‘Please let me do all my own things’. I don’t like it, knowing that I didn’t do it.” Fans of Barbie, Robbie and complex feet-based movie effects can all watch the results of this hard work when Barbie hits cinema screens on July 21st. Watch Robbie’s breakdown below.