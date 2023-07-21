Margot Robbie “bribed” Ryan Gosling to take his role in ‘Barbie’









Margot Robbie has claimed she “bribed” her co-star Ryan Gosling with presents to convince him to feature in Barbie. Gosling takes on the role of love interest Ken in Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated adaptation of the Mattel character to screen. The film is out in cinemas now.

Robbie, who stars as the title character, said, “I just bribed him really. That’s the basis of our relationship. ‘Just come to the Barbie movie. I’ll buy you a present every day.'”

Gosling suggested that the bribe, “started as a joke in a text”, but Robbie actually committed to her promise. “There was suddenly this pink present from Barbie to Ken every day, for a very long shoot. It felt unsustainable. I thought this has to stop at some point. There were times on set where I got a puka shell necklace,” she told the New York Times.

He recalls that the weirdest present he received was a book about horses: “I read it and loved it. I feel it would make a great film. It was very unexpected.”

Eventually, Gosling told Robbie, “You don’t have to keep doing this. I’m sure you have other things to do, like produce a movie and star in a movie, and run a company. And produce other people’s films. You don’t have to keep concerning yourself with this.” Robbie responded, “I commit to a joke. I really do.”

After months of anticipation, an all-encompassing press campaign, and a steadily increasing rivalry with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the pink-fuelled film finally sees its release in theatres worldwide today, Friday, July 21st.

Watch the trailer for Barbie below.