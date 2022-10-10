Margot Robbie backs Lady Gaga to take up Harley Quinn role









Margot Robbie has been proficient at making just about every single role that comes her way her own. As one of the finest actors of her generation, Harley Quinn was yet another seamless cakewalk for the star.

Now, the Australian phenom has backed Lady Gaga to take up the mantle of the DC Comics hero who first appeared as a comic henchwoman working alongside The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series.

It has been posited that Gaga is set to pick up the baseball bat in Todd Phillips’ forthcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux. Speaking to MTV News, Robbie seemed to confirm the rumour and offer her encouragement as she said, “I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

She continued: “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning is all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way, like, Macbeth or Batman always gets passed, you know, from great actor to great actor.”

Later concluding: “It’s kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth or someone, you know? And I feel like in not so many cases are there female characters.” Hopefully, Harley Quinn is a contribution to the recurring genre that can live on.

Gaga has already confirmed that she will feature in Joker: Folie à Deux but she has yet to reveal whether she will be picking up Quinn’s bat as many have deduced.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.