Marcus Mumford reveals that Steven Spielberg directed ‘Cannibal’ music video









Marcus Mumford has revealed Steven Spielberg directed the video for his debut solo single, ‘Cannibal’.

Last week, the Mumford & Sons frontman shared the lead single from his forthcoming debut solo album (Self-Titled), which arrives on September 16th through Island Records. The record was produced by Blake Mills, who has previously worked with Alabama Shakes and also includes features from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin.

In a new Instagram post, Mumford said: “On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip.”

He added: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough. Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristie. Thank you Steven.”

Meanwhile, Mumford & Sons haven’t released an album since 2018’s Delta, and it’s unclear what their future beholds. Last year, Winston Marshall left the band after being criticised online for recommending a controversial book about Antifa, and he’s since become a political commentator.

Mumford also announced plans for a tour of UK and Ireland tour, check out the dates below.

Marcus Mumford UK+Ire Tour

NOVEMBER

14 – Leadmill, Sheffield

15 – 02 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

18 – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich

19 – 02 Institute 1, Birmingham

20 – Uni Great Hall, Exeter

22 – Marble Factory, Bristol

23 – Albert Hall, Manchester

24 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

26 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

28 – Olympia, Dublin