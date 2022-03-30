Watch Manic Street Preachers perform ‘If You Tolerate This’ at ‘Concert For Ukraine’









Welsh indie legends Manic Street Preachers performed their 1998 number one hit single, ‘If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next’, during their performance at the benefit ‘Concert For Ukraine’ last night (March 29th).

The two-hour benefit show was organised to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and was held at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

The classic single was inspired by the Spanish Civil War and the Welsh volunteers who joined the left-wing International Brigades fighting for the Spanish Republic against Francisco Franco’s military rebels in the early 20th century.

The appropriately powerful and anthemic song was performed with an orchestral backing. Bassist Nicky Wire also decorated his microphone with a blue and yellow feather boa to resemble the Ukraine flag in a display of solidarity.

Just before the Manic Street Preachers took to the stage, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas gave a message of support for the cause via a video link. Eilish said: “Hi everyone, we are so sorry we can’t be there tonight but we still wanted to offer all of our love and support to everyone performing and most importantly to express the support and solidarity with the millions of people who’ve been forced to flee their homes and leave everything behind.”

Finneas added: “The charities delivering humanitarian aid are doing a vital job so we want to say thank you to them and thanks to you for giving whatever you can.”

Elsewhere in the concert, Jamala, who won the Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine in 2016, made an emphatic appearance.

Jamala was forced to leave her home in Ukraine two weeks ago amid the ongoing Russian invasion. She delivered an emotional performance of her Eurovision winning song ‘1994’ while holding the Ukrainian flag.

The concert raised a whopping £12 million last night, surpassing the £3-4 million expectations by quite a margin. All of the sponsorship and advertising revenue was donated by ITV to the DEC fund.

If you haven’t donated and would like to, you can still contribute to the cause here at the Red Cross or by a number of other methods through Choose Love.

Watch Manic Street Preachers’ live performance of ‘If You Tolerate This’ below.