Man or Astro-man? The craziest band of all time?









The 1990s is a decade well known for being the kookiest period in music history, producing bands ranging from Slipknot to Babylon Zoo and Eiffel 65. However, out of this morass of distinct acts, one name stands out above the rest: Man or Astro-man? No, that’s not a question. That is their name.

Formed in 1992, the Alabama-born group is best described as The Wiggles’ speed-freak cousins. While they exist ostensibly as a surf rock outfit, they combine their visceral take on the style with elements of Devo-esque new wave and the attitude of early 1980s punk.

This is all fairly straightforward, but the anachronistic 1950s science-inspired B-movie slant of the band really allows them to stand out. Mixed with the guitar-based genres, they also occupy audio samples and a host of obscure electronic instruments such as theremins, tesla coils and computer keyboards. The live shows of Man or Astro-man? are also notoriously frenetic, earning kudos from artists of different musical backgrounds.

Notably, the group’s earlier albums utilise a more traditional surf rock approach, with samples from sci-fi films a defining feature. However, on the 1999 project EEVIAC and A Spectrum of Infinite Scale, which was released a year later, the band took their craft up a notch by using synthesisers more heavily than ever before. More excitingly, though, Man or Astro-man? drew on a host of stranger, more mundane objects to create what is now considered their trademark sound. To achieve this largely abstract palette, items such as the Apple ImageWriter printer were sent into action. Unsurprisingly, this is their most compelling chapter and is considered their best by hardcore fans.

Fittingly, it has long been believed that the Alabama band took their name from the US poster of the 1960 Japanese science-fiction film The Human Vapor, as the imagery includes the tagline: “Is He Man Or Astro-Man?”. Fans have noted the obvious similarities between the poster and the title of the group’s 1993 debut album, Is It … Man or Astroman?. Given their penchant for cult sci-fi cinema, the connection would make a lot of sense.

Heightening the excitement around Man or Astro-man? is that the band are real characters themselves. The group is made up of guitarist and sometimes vocalist Star Crunch, drummer Birdstuff, and Electronic Monkey Wizard on bass and electronics. With that, the band has seen a rotating cast of supporting guitarists over the years, including Deleto, Cap’n Zeno and Dexter X. Recently, they were also been joined by Victor Vector and Avona Nova at different points, with the latter being the first-ever female member of the group.

Interestingly, while the birth names of the band members are public knowledge, they’ve never publicly recognised them. Instead, each member claims to be an extraterrestrial being sent to Earth to play surf. It’s so dorky, yet so good.

Whilst viewing the band in action on the internet is easy, with their 2013 KEXP set an undeniable highlight, the most exciting performance available online is from the Beat Room in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1999. Courtesy of the online video archivist ScottishTeeVee, the set exhibits the band at its creative peak. The surf and electronic elements combine perfectly to create an unrelenting mass of air that the crowd wildly laps up. For those unfamiliar with the group, it’s also a brilliant introduction, guaranteeing that life will never be the same again. Prepare to watch a man shred on a computer keyboard.

In the future, it will be impossible not to see the musical possibilities in the mundane.

