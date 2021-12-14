Sony, Universal, and other major labels sign up to Music Climate Pact









In an effort to “decarbonise” the international music business, Sony and other leading music companies have signed a commitment in-line with the latest scientific knowledge about climate change.

The pledge, which has been organised by the Association of Independent Music (AIM), is set to receive signatures from all three major music groups – Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group – alongside independent record labels such as Giles Peterson’s Brownwood Recordings, Beggars Group, BMG, Ninja Tune, Secretly Group, Warp and many more.

These founding signatories will be required to sign up to either the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) or the UN-backed Race to Zero SME Climate Commitment by February 2022. The signtories will then receive support from climate change experts to set achievable targets for their businesses.

The pledge, which marks a turning point in the music industry’s attitude towards climate culpability, has been developed in partnership with the UN Environmental Programme and has been designed to offer the global music industry a coordinated and accessible strategy for tackling their environmental impact.

This pact will see some major labels team up with AIM’s Climate Action Group, the Group’s Near-Mint Vinyl initiative to reduce vinyl waste, and IMPALA’s Carbon Calculator. Other signatories will fulfil their commitment by following the guidelines laid out in the SBTi initiative and by building on the steps many of the major labels have already taken in an attempt to reach net-zero emissions.

Reiterating the importance of the agreement, Geoff Taylor, chief executive BPI & BRIT Awards, said: “The music community must take a leadership position on this most urgent of issues to support the work already being progressed by record labels to make their operations more sustainable.

“It means not just taking our own effective and coordinated industry action to respond to the climate crisis, but using the power of music to help inspire others in effecting meaningful change.”