Maggie Rogers confirms her third album is being mixed









In a new post to Instagram, American singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers shared a snippet of some new material. The 29-year-old captioned the post, “LP3 is being mixxxxxxed,” suggesting quite strongly that her next album is close to completion and soon to hit the shelves.

In May, Rogers revealed that the album was finished in the studio and just awaited the final touches from the producers. In the new live clip posted to Instagram, the singer-songwriter sits at home behind the piano, intoning a soaring and plaintive ballad.

The lyrics heard in the preview are as follows: “So close the door and change the channel. Give me something I can handle. A good lover, or someone that’s nice to me. Take my money. Wreck my Sundays. Love me til your next somebody. But promise me when it’s time to leave, don’t forget me.”

In July 2022, Rogers released her second studio album, Surrender, to a stream of positive reviews. The album was supported during the artist’s first tour of North America since 2019 at the beginning of 2023.

In a three-star review of the album, Far Out wrote: “On the whole, Surrender is at its best when Rogers doesn’t feel the need to go genre-hopping or world-conquering. It’s the smaller moments that make the album special, and thankfully Surrender has enough small magical moments to make up for the occasional misses”.

Adding: “Rogers has a bright future ahead of her, with or without the master’s degree, and that makes Surrender a solid sophomore effort from who I’m assuming will eventually be Dr. Maggie Rogers sometime in the future.”

Rogers continues to tour this summer with several appearances at high-profile festivals around the world. Just three weeks ago, she enjoyed a sunkissed set at Glastonbury 2023. Watch the preview of Rogers’ new material below.

