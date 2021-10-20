Maggie Rogers confirms new album that she’ll “tour for a lifetime”









American singer-songwriter, Maggie Rogers, has announced that she is currently working on a new album that plans to “tour for a lifetime”. Taking to her social media accounts on Tuesday, October 19th, the Maryland native gave fans an update on the much-awaited follow-up to her 2019 debut, Heard It In A Past Life.

Rogers shared a blurry black-and-white image, and she wrote: “Making the record ill tour for a lifetime”.

The indie hero began documenting the journey of her making her second studio album last summer, and has continued to update fans over the course of 2021. In March, she wrote: “This record is my favourite work I’ve ever made. Feels like being 17 again. everything so fresh and free”.

The news comes after Rogers finally returned to live shows in September, performing at Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival 2021 in the picturesque Dana Point, California. Starting to ramp excitement for the new album up, she released a live version of the song ”Love You For A Long Time” back in April this year.

Last November, Rogers also collaborated with Phoebe Bridgers to cover the classic Goo Goo Dolls ballad ‘Iris’ in order to celebrate Joe Biden winning the US election. Proceeds from the song went to Democrat politician Stacey Abrams’ voting rights NGO, Fair Fight.

In other news, Rogers has also ranked among the artists who have used their platform to speak out against Texas’ draconian new abortion law, which came into effect in September. She joined a host of stars including Uma Thurman, Yungblud and Billie Eilish, in denouncing the bill.

Listen to Maggie Rogers’ ‘Alaska’ below.

making the record ill tour for a lifetime pic.twitter.com/AXdzBtPALN — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) October 19, 2021

Comments