Madonna responds to Grammy appearance misogyny: “once again I am caught in the glare of ageism”









Madonna has argued that the “ageism and misogyny” she experienced in response to her 2023 Grammy Awards appearance detracted from Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s genuinely pivotal win at this year’s award ceremony.

Petras, a trans woman, and Smith, who is nonbinary, took home the award for ‘Best Solo Pop Duo/Group Performance’ for ‘Unholy’, which they also performed live. Madonna, who announced the win, later wrote that it was an an honour to “introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys”. The singer added that she originally wanted to present ‘Album of The Year’ but “thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys — a history making moment!”

Madonna has since accused the general public of being more interested in her looks than the “fearlessness” of Smith and Petras. “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech, which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim, many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face,” she said.

She continued: “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working, and adventurous.”

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start,” the 64-year-old singer said. “I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. “Bow down bitches!”

Madonna has long been considered an LGBTQ+ icon and, Petras used her acceptance speech to thank the singer for decades of “fighting for LGBTQ+ rights.” Y

ou can watch the full speech below.