Madonna health update after bacterial infection: “Everyone believed we may lose her”









The family of 64-year-old pop sensation Madonna have revealed that they feared that they may lose her after she was hospitalised following a bacterial infection. The singer is recovering after spending several days in intensive care.

The singer was discovered unconscious in New York City on Saturday, June 24th. Thereafter, she was rushed to hospital were she was treated in ICU. She was then diagnosed with suffering from a bacterial infection.

While she is expected to make a full and prompt recovery, her manager has revealed that medical professionals have advised that she pauses the commencement of her forthcoming 40th anniversary tour which was due to start next month.

A source told MailOnline: “For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst.”

Adding: “That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday. Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation.”

They also added that they fear that the singer has been wearing herself too thin for the past couple of months with many projects on the go including preparation for her tour and an upcoming biopic. They claimed her unsustainable work rate stems from the fact that she “believes that she is invincible.”

In a statement regarding the tour postponement, her manager announced: “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”