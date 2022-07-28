Madonna is directing her biopic so “misogynistic men” can’t tell her story









Madonna has discussed her decision to take on directing duties for her own biopic and given an update on the Julia Garner-starring film in a new interview.

The biopic, which remains untitled, was first announced two years ago with the assertion that the singer herself would co-write it alongside Diablo Cody and direct it herself. “I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs,” Madonna told Variety.

She added: “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story but me.’”

Garner, famed for her award-winning role as Ruth Langmore in Ozark, was offered the role of Madonna earlier this month following a lengthy audition process. Madonna is also set to hit screens in the nearer future, with Evan Rachel Wood offering her acting skills to portray the Material Girl in the upcoming ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic biopic.

Madonna’s decision to take on directing duties for her biopic isn’t totally out of the blue, with the ’80s pop icon having already helmed 2008’s Filth and Wisdom and 2011’s W.E.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer—a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said of the biopic in a statement in 2020.

She concluded: “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”