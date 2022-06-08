Julia Garner is set to star as Madonna in new biopic









Julia Garner has been steadily climbing the ranks with one great performance after another. Having garnered a strong reputation as a talented actor for her work on the popular series Ozark, she has also delivered interesting performances on other projects such as Maniac and the recently released Inventing Anna.

According to the latest reports, Garner has now been offered the starring role in an upcoming biopic about Madonna. Industry insiders have revealed that there were a lot contenders for a high-profile project like this but Garner was singled out. At this point, Garner’s team are deliberating over the offer and no confirmations have been revealed yet.

Most of the details about the production are unknown but there has been a lot of discussions about who is going to portray the music icon in this biopic. For months now, Alexa Demie, Florence Pugh and Odessa Young were mentioned in reports about the project but it looks like Garner has emerged as the to choice.

This new biopic will chronicle the life and journey of Madonna, with the icon directing the project herself. No information about the potential release date or production timeline has been released yet except the that the project has found a home at Universal Pictures.

In a statement, Madonna said that she wanted to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

