Madi Diaz, S.G. Goodman and Joy Oladokun share a benefit cover of Patty Griffin









Madi Diaz, S.G. Goodman and Joy Oladokun have shared a cover of Patty Griffin’s ‘Be Careful’ ahead of the US midterm elections. Diaz and Goodman produced the single themselves, having been engineered by Alex Hope.

The proceeds from the single will be donated to Abortion Within Reach Coalition, a charity that aims for reproductive equality and broader access to abortion. Diaz claimed that she had been listening to Griffin’s song after the overturning of Roe vs Wade by the US Supreme Court. She had then been inspired to cover the track herself.

Diaz wrote in a statement: “When Roe v. Wade was overturned this past summer, Patty Griffin’s song ‘Be Careful’ slipped into my subconscious. It became a mantra of strength that was playing consistently in the back of my heart and mind day in and day out, gently encouraging me to keep putting one foot in front of the other.”

It became a sort of battle cry directed toward anyone that wants to take away my rights to my own body and my reproductive freedom,” Diaz continued, “You’ve awakened the beast so you better ‘Be Careful.’ This Supreme Court decision affects all of us – ‘All the girls with the washing rags,’ ‘all the girls with the shopping bags,’ any person with a uterus and everybody with their own body. This is about control over another person’s human rights and freedoms – the right of making our own choices about our health and wellbeing.”

Diaz also found it difficult to talk about the shocking court decision and found it easier to write about it instead. She is also grateful for the fact that two other highly talented musicians were happy to join her on the cover.

She concluded: “It felt good to say and sing something that means so much to us, and I’m beyond thankful for this group of wonderful humans for coming together to put all of our voices and hearts on record, printing this moment in time, putting it out into the world and harnessing the power that is born when we unite and work together. I hope that anyone needing to hear this song hears it and feels a little bit less alone. Vote with that in mind.”