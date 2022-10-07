'Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All' compilation drops for one day only









Today is Bandcamp Friday, and to celebrate, Good Music and Noise for Now have partnered with a long list of musicians to release Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All, a one-day-only compilation featuring new songs, outtakes, demos, and live recordings that will benefit access to safe abortion in the United States, particularly in states with restrictive laws.

The lineup for the compilation is just insane, featuring everyone from Wet Leg to Pearl Jam to R.E.M. to Animal Collective. That’s not even counting the likes of Sleater-Kinney, Mac DeMarco, My Morning Jacket, Soccer Mommy, Tenacious D, Maya Hawke, Fleet Foxes, Bob Weir, Death Cab for Cutie, Tegan & Sara, Silversun Pickups, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, and a collaboration between David Byrne and Devo.

“Every person faced with the choice to keep a pregnancy or not should have access to a safe and legal abortion should they choose one,” Tegan and Sara explain in a statement. “Their body, their choice.”

All of the album’s proceeds will benefit non-profit organizations working to provide abortion care access to all, including Brigid Alliance and Noise for Now. The album is only available on Bandcamp Friday, so if you’re interested in buying the LP, you can check out the link to the new compilation here.

Check out the full tracklisting for Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All. The album is available today only on Bandcamp.

Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All tracklisting:

1. Wet Leg – ‘Loving You (Demo)’

2. Sleater-Kinney – ‘Free Time’

3. The Regrettes – ‘Seashore (Live At Lollapalooza)’

4. Mac DeMarco – ‘Chamber of Reflection 2’

5. Hand Habits – ‘Ignorance (Weather Report Cover)’

6. Cat Power – ‘Song To Bobby (Live 2021)’

7. My Morning Jacket – ‘Rainbow Power (Timmy Thomas Cover)’

8. David Byrne and Devo – ‘Empire’

9. Soccer Mommy – ‘Shotgun (Demo)’

10. Jayla Kai – ‘Parking Lot (Rough Mix)’

11. R.E.M. – ‘Walk Unafraid (Live)’

12. Caroline Spence, Erin Rae, Michaela Anne, Tristen – ‘This Woman’s Work (Kate Bush Cover)’

13. Pluralone – ‘One Voice’

14. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – ‘Meticulous Bird (Tune-Yards Remix)’

15. Tenacious D – ‘Woman Time (Remix)’

16. STS9 – ‘Balancing (feat. Armanni Reign)’

17. The Album Leaf – ‘Falling From the Sun (Live)’

18. Mary Lattimore – ‘Lake Like a Mirror’

19. Daniel Rossen – ‘Message Outside’

20. Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell – ‘The Problem (Live from Red Rocks)’

21. Maya Hawke – ‘Rose And Thorn’

22. Emma Bradley – ‘Mother, Father, You (Demo)’

23. Sunflower Bean – ‘Otherside (Demo)’

24. Fleet Foxes – ‘The Kiss (Live on Boston Harbor)’

25. Dirty Projectors – ‘Parking Structure’

26. Animal Collective – ‘Peacebone (Demo)’

27. Bob Weir & Wolf Bros – ‘Black-Throated Wind (Live At Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY, April 3, 2022)’

28. Pearl Jam – ‘Porch (Live)’

29. She & Him – ‘The World Is Waiting for the Sunrise (Mary Ford and Les Paul Cover)’

30. Andrew Bird – ‘Pulaski at Night (Live from Chicago)’

31. Death Cab for Cutie – ‘Here to Forever (Demo)’

32. Tegan and Sara – ‘Under My Control’

33. Disq – ‘Mtn Dew’

34. Annie DiRusso – ‘Judgements From The World’s Greatest Band (Reimagined)’

35. Gia Margaret – ‘Solid Heart (Demo)’

36. Bully – ‘Labor of Love’

37. Ty Segall – ‘Glowing’

38. Grouplove – ‘Shout’

39. Overcoats – ‘Clingy’

40. Water From Your Eyes – ‘Jane Says (Jane’s Addiction Cover)’

41. Silversun Pickups – ‘Songbirds (Live from The Orange Peel)’

42. Foals – ‘Looking High (Demo)’

43. PUP – ‘Scorpion Hill (Live in Toronto/ 2022)’

44. Squirrel Flower – ‘Flames and Flat Tires (Demo)’

45. Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes – ‘Little One (Acoustic)’

46. Charlie Hickey – ‘Gold Line (Demo)’

47. Kills Birds – ‘Married’

48. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – ‘Ice V (Demo)’

49. The Neverly Boys – ‘Other Side Of Anywhere’

<a href="https://goodmusiccomp.bandcamp.com/album/good-music-to-ensure-safe-abortion-access-to-all">Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All by Good Music</a>