'Mad Max: Fury Road' vehicles head to auction







“What a day, what a lovely day!” the buyers heading over to Lloyds Classic Car Auctions must be shouting as 13 of the vehicles featured in the eccentric Mad Max: Fury Road have been put up for auction.

The film, released in 2015 and directed by George Miller, is one of the greatest contemporary action films with thanks to its eclectic range of vehicles, from big rigs to dune buggies and motorbikes. Starring Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoë Kravitz and Abbey Lee, Mad Max: Fury Road reignited audience interest in the original franchise, subsequently sparking a brand new series in the process.

“Blown, super-turbo charged and armed to the teeth with weaponry and War Boys, the machines that outran the end of civilization have been unearthed in the greatest barn-find ever recorded,” reads the description for the auction lot. Continuing, the description goes further in bringing the bizarre nature of the film to the auction, noting, “Nitrous, noxious, and no-nonsense harbingers of hell, marking man’s uncanny ability to wring beauty even from that designed for death and destruction, art from power, meaning from machine”.

Multiple vehicles from the film are featured in the auction, including the ‘The War Rig: Prime Mover Inc. Tanker’ that Theron and Hardy drive for much of the film, as well as the iconic ‘Doof Wagon’ that stages the blind guitar player and drummers boosting the ‘war boys’ morale.

Many of the other main vehicles in the film are also up for sale, including the ones owned by villain Immortan Joe’s good friends, the ‘Razor Cola’, and ‘The Gigahorse’ which features a pair of 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Villes stacked atop one another.

In keeping with the films post-apocalyptic theme, the payment options of the auction also jest that, “Payment can be accepted in any currency, including cryptocurrencies as we outrun the end of civilization,” with “Nitrous, no-nonsense shipping can be arranged for anywhere in what’s left of the world”.

