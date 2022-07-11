Mac DeMarco, Tim Robinson and Rxk Nephew star in Kerwin Frost’s oddball Adidas campaign









The bohemian alternative market of music and comedy is often under-tapped in marketing. Seemingly Adidas decided to address this by giving free rein to some of the main extollers of chilled absurdity.

Alongside his music, Mac DeMarco has endeared himself to his fans with his laissez-faire attitude to everything except stand-up caps, so he seemed like an obvious choice to pair with I Think You Should Leave and Detroiters star Tim Robinson.

Elsewhere, creator Kerwin Frost attracted the likes of Rxk Nephew, Kilo Kish, Justine Skye and Teezo Touchdown all to star in the green-clad Summer 2022 Adidas campaign.

Frost himself is a Harlem-born comedian, DJ, and fashion mogul who rose to notoriety after starring in 2019’s Uncut Gems. Now, he has teamed up with Dan Streit known for his work in the music video realm with artists like Rockhampton, Silk City and Dillon Francis.

The stomp-inspired ‘official film’ is certainly an interesting way to shift new clobber, and it perhaps hints that DeMarco may well get himself with more alternative comedy soon having recently teamed up with fellow crossover star Tim Heidecker.

You can check out the film below.

