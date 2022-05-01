Adam Sandler confirms ‘Uncut Gems’ follow-up with Safdie Brothers









It has been confirmed that Josh and Benny Safdie will reunite with Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler for another film. Despite threatening us with a Grown Ups 3 after he failed to pick up an Oscar for his role in the 2019 film, the actor has announced he is “going to do another movie with the Safdie brothers”.

Opening up about the new project in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sandler was careful not to give too much away. “They’re working hard on it,” Sandler said. “Their work ethic is bananas. They’re always working, always writing, always thinking. I don’t know what I can tell you, but it’s gonna be very exciting. It’s different. But I don’t want them to ever say, ‘What the hell did you tell him that for?’ So I’ll just let them talk [about it].”

Sandler’s performance in Uncut Gems didn’t go entirely unnoticed. He won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead for his role, later declaring that he would “die to work with [the Safdies] again”. Uncut Gems also earned The Safdie brothers Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle and Best Screenplay at the National Board of Review.

Sandler has previously expressed the mutual excitement for another Safie-Sandler project: “We talk about it constantly, man,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I love these guys, I love ’em. I mean, they’re incredible filmmakers… Of course, I would die to work with them again, because it’s a brand new feeling. But the funniest thing is when I would say to the Safdies, ‘Your future is so bright,’ they didn’t want to talk about that. They were like, ‘I just like Gems, man.’ They just were so deep in it.”

Since Uncut Gems, Sandler has starred in the Netflix comedy-mystery film Hubie Halloween and is currently in post-production for Murder Mystery 2, in which he stars alongside Jennifer Anniston.

Outside comedy roles, Sandler will star as the lead in Spaceman, which is based on the true story of Jakub Procházka, an orphan raised in the Czech countryside and becomes the nation’s first astronaut.