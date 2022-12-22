Mac DeMarco covers ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’









Mac DeMarco has shared a cover of ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’, a recording which sees the Californian singer suitably dressed in an inflatable Santa suit as he cruises around Los Angeles on a motorbike. “Happy holiday season in 2022,” the singer wrote to fans in the video’s caption. “I care about you, I miss you, I think of you always. Merry Christmas.”

It’s become something of a tradition for DeMarco to cover a Christmas classic every December, having put his spin on festive hits for the last six years. Bing Crosby’s ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ was last year’s Yuletide offering, which also featured DeMarco’s penchant for inflatables.

The indie star is a big fan of Christmas song heavyweights like Michael Bublé and Frank Sinatra. Talking to NME in 2019, he said: “I would love to make a brass band album. I’ve honestly been thinking about it a lot. I would love to make my own kind of fucked up version of a Michael Bublé album. Right now I am focused on getting into the studio and making really simple love songs.”

On Sinatra, who famously crooned covers of hits like ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ and ‘The Christmas Song’, the indie-rocker said: “I’ve been listening to Frank daily for the last couple of months and I love him so much. I love his class. I love his voice. I can’t sing like Frank, but I think I can do a bit of the crooning. I slept on his music for so long and just thought it was grandma music, but he’s so cool.”

Although the record might not be Christmassy, DeMarco confirmed earlier this year that a follow-up to 2019’s Here Comes the Cowboy was in the pipeline.

Speaking again to the NME, he cryptically said: “I’m working on a record. I’m in New York. Am I working on it in New York? Maybe a little bit, some.” He remained pretty tight-lipped about the direction of the album, asking the interviewer Vicky Farewell if she’d seen Return Of The Jedi. “You know the Ewok Village?” he said, “sounds like that.”

Listen to DeMarco’s cover below.