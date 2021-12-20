Mac DeMarco releases cover of Holiday classic 'I'll Be Home for Christmas'









Some Christmas traditions are just a little stupid. Whether it is being caught under some fragile mistletoe by an unwanted co-worker or, indeed, finding yourself stuck watching a drab nativity scene, some parts of the festive period are best left in the passages of time. However, Mac DeMarco’s annual song series isn’t one of them.

It’s been a quiet few years for the king of slacker rock, but, like clockwork, when the winter nights draw in, DeMarco is always there to add a little light to the situation. Now, the singer-songwriter has shared his cover of the classic holiday song ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’.

Written by Kim Gannon and composer Walter Kent and first released by Bing Crosby in 1943, ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ has had a huge number of admirers over the years. Elvis, Josh Groban and even Kelly Clarkson have given the Christmas staple a bash. Such tracks are usually so saccharine that adding to the Christmas cavity list is about as good as it gets. However, we can be pretty sure that this version of the song has never been attempted before.

Having released his last album in 2019, DeMarco could have been forgiven for ditching his annual tradition. However, last week, he delivered a stonewall classic with his new song ‘Menthol’, produced alongside experimental artist Jean Dawson. The singer has taken a new approach to this iconic track too.

As lo-fi and delicately drenched in nicotine as one would hope, DeMarco has a canny habit of being able to make any song sound like his own. Stripped back to a long singer chicness, it feels like a return to form for DeMarco.

The track comes complete with a naturally funny video too. It sees a Christmas tree dancing its way across the city as it searches for a place to make a phone call back to its family. The video was uploaded with the caption: “I hope your holiday season is full of love and tree.”

Listen to Mac DeMarco’s cover of ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ below.