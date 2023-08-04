M. Shadows says next Avenged Sevenfold album is “vastly different”









Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows has revealed the band already has plans for their ninth album, with hopes that they will be able to get into the studio “sooner than later”.

The band just released their new album, Life Is but a Dream…, but in a conversation on the Loudwire Nights podcast, Shadows teased that they’re already working on the next project that will be different to anything they’ve done before.

“There’s something vastly different in the works,” Shadows said. “There were some avenues on this record that we really wanted to explore.”

Shadows also discussed the comparison with Nine Inch Nails and The Downward Spiral. “I appreciate that comparison because I love that record,” Shadows said. “There is so much chaos and then there’s beauty in the chaos. I think of [Weezer’s] Pinkerton, that’s another record that’s chaotic but so beautiful.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Shadows confirmed that, while they are currently sharing ideas, they have yet to actually enter the studio. “There are things that were left on the sides of this record that didn’t quite make it that can be explored that I think will be incredible, that will be a very cool, soothing sort of connection to this record.”

He added: “I can’t wait to explore that. I hope we can do it sooner than later honestly. But that really comes down to touring schedules and when we can get back in there. But this opens the doors to so many different things, the way that music has evolved in terms of distribution. You can kind of just do whatever you want. It’s such an amazing gift, this Wild West we’re living in. There are so many cool avenues we can take it down and I can’t wait to do that and explore it and release it in certain ways.”