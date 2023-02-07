M. Night Shyamalan teases “very unusual” new movie









The American director M. Night Shyamalan is already looking to the future, teasing his forthcoming 2024 movie mere weeks after the release of his 15th feature film, Knock at the Cabin.

Shyamalan revealed details surrounding his upcoming movie during an interview with NME, telling the publication: “I have a new idea that I’ve started writing. It’s out in 2024 and it’s very, very exciting. It’s a thriller. It’s very unusual and very new compared to what I’ve been trying to do [recently], but I’m feeling very excited about the story, so much so that I can’t wait to tell it to you guys”.

Establishing himself as an idiosyncratic filmmaker and lover of spectacular narrative twists, Shyamalan’s movies are divisive, to say the least. Still, unlike the majority of contemporary Hollywood, Shyamalan isn’t one to rest on his laurels, with each of his new releases pushing himself as a director and storytelling, including 2019s unlikely superhero team-up movie Glass and the eerie time-bending sci-fi Old in 2021.

“I love that feeling, that electricity of ‘wow, I can’t wait for you to see it’,” Shyamalan said of his forthcoming project: “I will say this, the angle into the story is why it’s so exciting. The story might be something that you’ve seen before but the angle is very, very unique – the point of view”. Shyamalan’s next film has long been rumoured to be Labor Of Love, a movie based on one of the director’s very first scripts following the owner of a book shop who tragically loses his life.

Meanwhile, Knock at the Cabin is celebrated as one of the filmmaker’s greatest releases in recent years. Telling the story of a young girl and her parents who are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make an impossible decision to avert the apocalypse, the cast includes the likes of Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Jonathan Groff and Nikki Amuka-Bird.

Take a look at the trailer for the newly released movie below.