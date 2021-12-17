M. Night Shyamalan movie 'Knock At The Cabin' won't be shot in one take









A passionate lover of the spectacle of cinema, M. Night Shyamalan is an utterly unique filmmaker, creating movies that toy with the conventions of genre, narrative and film itself. Over the course of the past 30 years, Shyamalan has consistently surprised audiences with the likes of The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and Signs. Having recently released his science fiction whodunnit, Old, the director is now gearing up for his next film, Knock at the Cabin.

With sources believing that M. Night Shyamalan’s next film would be captured all in one long take; this has now been denied by the director and studio. Starring the Army of the Dead actor Dave Bautista in the lead role, very little is currently known about Shyamalan’s upcoming film aside from the fact that it will once again be written and directed by the man himself.

As usual with the projects of M. Night Shyamalan, the plot is being kept tightly under wraps to contain the likely plot twists and surprises of his brand new movie. Posting a picture of what is assumed to be the script for Knock at the Cabin to Twitter on August 30th, the director teased the new film along with the caption, “The next one. On third draft. Super tight. Under a 100 pages”.

Having funded and produced his last five projects, M. Night Shyamalan is a unique filmmaker who operates on his own terms of filmmaking. As a result of this, the director is able to take considerable risks that have cropped up throughout his career from the strange superhero team-up movie Glass in 2019 to the bizarre horror thriller The Happening in 2008. A truly unique mind in the often dry landscape of cinema, M. Night Shyamalan is a director, often mocked, who should be widely celebrated in the contemporary sphere.

The next one. On third draft. Super tight. Under a 100 pages. pic.twitter.com/gMjqH0nbAp — M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) August 30, 2021