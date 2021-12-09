Dave Bautista set to star in new M. Night Shyamalan film









M. Night Shyamalan probably thinks he is the misunderstood enfant terrible of modern horror cinema but he proved his critics right once again this year with another subpar film called Old. Not afraid to back down, Shyamalan is getting ready to make yet another addition to his controversial filmography with a project that will star Dave Bautista.

Titled Knock at the Cabin, Shyamalan is trying to move ahead with this new film while trying to put the critical backlash of Old behind him – something that he had to do quite often over the years. To be fair, the core idea for Old was praised by almost everyone because it was very interesting. The film documents the horrifying consequences that a group of people face when they go to a secluded beach and find that they have started ageing rapidly.

However, Shyamalan’s execution of this wonderful premise left a lot to be desired just like many of his other directorial works. His fans, who are still holding on to the fading conspiracy theory that he is the most misunderstood genius of our time, will certainly be looking forward to Knock at the Cabin to see if they manage to get at least one film which they can uphold as evidence of his allegedly undeniable mastery.

Bautista, like Dwayne Johnson, has made the jump from the wildly popular world of entertainment wrestling to cinema and has landed himself a wide variety of roles in promising projects ranging from Guardians of the Galaxy to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Although Shyamalan has been completely tight-lipped about what he has been working on, it is expected that this new one will be a horror film in the tradition of Sam Raimi.

While many details remain ambiguous, Knock at the Cabin has been set for an early 2023 release and the director himself teased his fans in August of this year by claiming that he had already finished the third draft of the screenplay which came out to be under 100 pages. He described this as a “super tight” script. Whether that’s a good thing or a bad one, you can’t really tell when it comes to Shyamalan.

Watch the trailer M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film Old below.