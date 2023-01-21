The lyric Stevie Nicks hates in Fleetwood Mac's 'Go Your Own Way'









Any break-up is difficult, but it’s even harder when you remain in a band with your former lover, as Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham discovered. Standing across from one another in a busy office is one thing, but having to regularly sing songs that you’ve written about one another is something entirely more difficult. Both artists wrote about the end of the relationship from their perspectives with devastating veracity. While Nicks was the band’s principle songwriter, Buckingham also threw in his own barbs every so often and Nicks was particularly hurt by his creation, ‘Go Your Own Way’.

The former couple had known each other since high school, but the good times didn’t last forever. “I loved him before he was a millionaire. We were two kids out of Menlo-Atherton High School,” Nicks once said in a television interview. “I loved him for all the right reasons. We did have a great relationship at first. I loved taking care of him and the house.”

Over time, it became clear to Nicks they were no longer compatible as a couple. While the trials and tribulations of fronting a rock band certainly wore them down, ultimately, it was a personality clash which caused them to part ways, with Nicks calling him “very possessive”. “From the very beginning, Lindsey was very controlling and very possessive,” she told Rolling Stone in 2015. “And after hearing all of the stories from my mother and how independent she was and how independent she made me, I was never very good with possessive people or with controlling people.”

Some people are simply not supposed to be together, which was the case with the Fleetwood Mac pair. Nicks wrote about the breakdown of the relationship in ‘Silver Springs’, which she later said was penned with the intention of haunting Buckingham.

Meanwhile, Buckingham penned ‘Go Your Own Way’, which greatly upset Nicks as it alluded to her promiscuousness. “I very much resented him telling the world that ‘packing up, shacking up’ with different men was all I wanted to do. He knew it wasn’t true. It was just an angry thing that he said,” she told Rolling Stone (via Society of Rock).

While the duo remained relatively professional during the split, singing those lyrics would nearly prove fatal for the couple. Nicks added: “Every time those words would come onstage, I wanted to go over and kill him. He knew it, so he really pushed my buttons through that. It was like, ‘I’ll make you suffer for leaving me.’ And I did.”

In 2009, the band’s drummer Mick Fleetwood recalled the tension in the studio during the recording of ‘Go Your Own Way’ and how Nicks was uneasy with the line. He told Q (via Songfacts): “I’m ashamed to say, from capitalizing on my own ineptness. There was some conflict about the ‘crackin’ up, shackin’ up’ line, which Stevie felt was unfair, but Lindsey felt strongly about. It was basically, On your bike, girl!”

Due to the bitter series of events that led to the relationship between Buckingham and Nicks terminating, he wanted to use ‘Go Your Own Way’ to inflict pain upon his ex-partner. To this day, Nicks still feels morose about the line, and the sorry affair explains why they were incompatible.