Lynyrd Skynyrd Ronnie Van Zant’s home available on Airbnb









The house where Lynyrd Skynyrd founding vocalist Ronnie Van Zant grew up is currently available to book on Airbnb. Commonly referred to as “The Van Zant House,” the Jacksonville, Fla. property is one that attracts fans of the band and fans of the history of rock. The house is listed as an official heritage site.

According to the plaque put in front of the house, Ronnie and brothers Johnny and Donnie spent many of their formative years growing up in the house between the 1950s, 1960s and 1980s. The house doubles as a tribute to the Van Zant family, and the house has been preserved to keep to the rustic aesthetic.

The site explains that the house is built around the proclivities of the family’s upbringing, and although it holds internet and other modern facilities, the house is meant as a portal back in time. Anyone looking for something more contemporary and modern in feel should probably search elsewhere.

“That house was our life, that neighbourhood was our neighbourhood,” Johnny Van Zant recalled in 2018. “We all learned how to play drums in that house, we all learned how to swing on the swing-set out there — that’s where we learned to sing. We didn’t have 700 channels like today. We didn’t have nothing but four channels. We weren’t super rich.”

Johnny Van Zant currently fronts Lynyrd Skynyrd, while his brother Donnie toured with 38 Special. The pair fronted an outfit called Van Zant, which offered both surviving brothers the chance to sing in the band.

Their eldest brother, Ronnie, was killed in a plane crash in 1977. He was touring with Lynyrd Skynyrd when the plane went down; guitarist Steve Gaines also perished in the crash. The crash claimed one other victim, Cassie Gaines, but the rest of the band survived. They re-formed a decade later, with Ronnie’s younger brother fronting the outfit.

Lynyrd Skynyrd enjoyed success during the seventies with a series of anthems, including ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ and ‘Freebird’. The band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005, the same year Black Sabbath were put into the hall.